Energy expert answers important questions about ultra-efficient HVACs — here's what you need to know before upgrading

If there's one thing homeowners love, it's a good energy hack — especially when it saves money. That's why heat pumps are having a moment, with people realizing these all-in-one heating and cooling systems could be the smarter, cleaner swap for their aging HVAC setups.

A recent Instagram post from EnergySage breaks down the basics, answering homeowners' biggest questions about heat pumps. In the video, Senior Research Analyst Liam McCabe explains how heat pumps work, highlighting their ability to both heat and cool a home using clean energy.

"It's super efficient and better for the environment than traditional heating," he says.

So how do they stack up against old-school systems? According to McCabe, heat pumps aren't just a replacement for air conditioners — they can fully replace furnaces or radiators, too.



"Yes, it is possible to get rid of your air conditioner and furnace and rely entirely on an air-source heat pump," he explains, though he notes that some homeowners opt for a hybrid setup that pairs a heat pump with another system for backup.

Beyond the efficiency perks, heat pumps can also be a financial win.

"There are plenty of cases where heat pumps are either cheaper to install than other HVACs or would save money on energy bills — or both," McCabe says.

That's especially true in homes that rely on pricier heating fuels like propane or oil, in places where ductless cooling makes sense, or when paired with solar power.

Of course, installation costs vary, with the median price landing around $16,500 after incentives. But McCabe emphasizes one key takeaway: "Single property might get wildly different quotes from different installers. It really pays to shop around."

EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace makes it easier for homeowners to compare quotes, helping them find the best deal.

With tax credits and rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act, switching to a heat pump now could mean thousands of dollars in savings — but how long those incentives will last is uncertain.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has issued executive orders that put a 90-day hold on distributing IRA funds, part of his broader push to "unleash American energy." While a full repeal of clean energy incentives is unlikely without congressional approval — especially since some Republicans support them — the future of these rebates is still unclear. Legal challenges to Trump's executive orders are already underway, but for now, homeowners looking to maximize savings may want to act sooner rather than later.

As more homeowners look for ways to lower energy bills and transition away from dirty energy sources, heat pumps are becoming an increasingly popular choice. And with rising energy costs and extreme weather becoming the norm, a system that's efficient, electric, and future-proof is more than just a trend — it's the way forward.

