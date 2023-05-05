High schooler strikes Goodwill gold after finding a ‘classy’ vintage prom dress: ‘You look like a glam 1920s movie star’

“Good for you not to pay those outrageous prom dress prices.”

There’s only one dress more important to a woman than her wedding dress: her dress for senior prom.

Prom is a right of passage, and of course, that means doing it in style. One Redditor turned to their local Goodwill to search for the perfect dress, and the secondhand store did not disappoint.

“I think I just found my prom dress at a Goodwill,” the Redditor captioned the image of the purple sparkly garment.

Prom is an exciting event for many high school students, but it can also be expensive. One of the most significant expenses associated with prom is the cost of a dress. The average cost of a prom dress in the United States is between $300 to $700, and this cost can be even higher for designer dresses. That’s a lot to pay for any dress, especially one you may only wear once.

Shopping secondhand can cost a fraction of the price of a brand-new prom dress. This can be a lifesaver for families on a tight budget or for those who just do not want to spend a lot of money on a single piece of clothing.

Another benefit of buying secondhand is the chance to find something more unique and one-of-a-kind. But that doesn’t just apply to your thrifted dress — you can thrift your whole prom outfit. You may find stunning jewelry like this vintage necklace one thrifter scored, or even a pair of quality Manolo Blahnik heels.

Buying a prom dress secondhand is also a more sustainable option. The fashion industry is one of the world’s most polluting industries, as a huge contributor to planet-warming air pollution and excessive waste. By buying a secondhand dress, you are contributing to the reduction of waste and helping to prolong the life cycle of a garment that might have otherwise ended up in a landfill.

Redditors loved the dress. “Great color and classy style,” wrote one user. “You look like a glam 1920s movie star.” They also suggested taking the dress to a tailor for a more perfect fit.

“Good for you not to pay those outrageous prom dress prices,” wrote another Redditor. “Have fun.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.