Shopper reveals how they snagged a pair of high-end Manolo Blahnik heels for just $7.50: ‘You’re so lucky’

The excitement of finding a hidden gem while thrift shopping will never wear off. One Redditor found shoes so incredible that one commenter said, “I would have collapsed in the store.”

Thankfully, this buyer didn’t — but we can totally understand why they might have. When shopping at Goodwill, this Reddit user found a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels in good quality — and they were only $7.50.

A photo showed off the designer shoes, which could have cost hundreds of dollars purchased new: red, with a leopard-print pattern and pointed toe.

“The style is called BB after [Brigitte] Bardot,” explains a fellow Reddit user, who guesses the shoes would have cost about $895. “Good find!”

Finding secondhand treasures in thrift stores has become increasingly popular in the past few years. According to Statista, in October 2022, U.S. sales at secondhand retail stores were valued at just over $2 billion as more and more of us are looking for ways to cut costs and help the environment.

The fashion industry as a whole causes a lot of damage to the environment. However, the footwear industry in general contributes significantly.

According to Unsustainable Magazine, there are 20 billion shoes manufactured every single year, with the process releasing large amounts of polluting gases into the air. Shoes are also made of synthetic materials such as plastic which can take years to break down naturally.

That’s why thrift shopping is so great. It can help us reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills while also cutting the number of new goods that are made each year.

You’ll also end up with a completely one-of-a-kind wardrobe and score some incredible items, like these designer shoes, for bargain prices.

Many Reddit users headed to the post to congratulate the original poster on securing the Manolo Blahniks.

“You are so lucky,” says one, while another comments, “congrats on the great find!”

