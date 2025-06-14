Resident dismayed over neighbors' toxic habit: 'On most days I can't even open the windows'

"I'm really tired of this stupid behavior by these selfish people."

Something that seems obvious but is incredibly easy to take for granted is the fact that we live in a society.

It has been a meme statement recently, but it reflects something truthful. Our actions do not occur in a vacuum — what we do affects those around us, and we should live our lives knowing that our choices may impact others. So, when people who obey that social contract come into contact with those who have forgotten it, frustration is only natural.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A recent Reddit post illustrates this tension well. On the r/Thailand subreddit, several photos were shared showing the original poster's neighbor burning their trash, to the point where the air became almost unbreathable.

"On most days I can't even open the windows or sit outside in the evening because it's so smelly," the OP wrote.

"I'm wondering why they burn their trash even though public garbage trucks pick up the trash at least twice a week? I'm really tired of this stupid behavior by these selfish people."

Anti-environmental actions such as burning trash can no longer be tolerated. Collective action in favor of sustainability is the only way toward a brighter future. And while more and more people are realizing that and seeking climate-friendly home solutions — from installing solar panels to using heat pumps to installing native-plant lawns — it only takes one difficult or unaware neighbor to stop any progress.

Perhaps the easiest way to combat such potentially flammable situations is to simply form a good relationship with your neighbors, so that any conflicts that might arise can get resolved — hopefully without significant environmental or property damage.

Several commenters offered reasons as to why this burning might be happening.

"You have to pay for garbage pickup - that's why people burn," the top-rated response read.

"In many rural areas there's no collection and it can be a long way to the nearest landfill," another user wrote.

However, despite some understanding of potential financial hardships, the consensus remained that burning trash is not a good practice.

"I would like to know if there's any effort by [the] city, provincial or the federal government to educate farmers, in particular, on the pros of composting as opposed to burning," one Redditor wondered.

