Homeowner frustrated after neighbor's DIY project threatens property: 'What can I do?'

A privacy fence between neighbors has created a flood of problems — pun intended.

A homeowner went to r/landscaping for advice after realizing their neighbor's DIY project was threatening their vegetable garden.

A photo shows their neighbor's wall had created a path for drainage, which now floods the OP's yard, while a follow-up photo shows the entirety of the fence with its 4x4 wall support.

"What can I do? Not trying to sue or get law involved," the OP wrote, worried it could be a foundation issue.

"You could offer to help them install a French drain and/or some bunch grass along their side of the wall," one comment offered, to which the OP replied they already have one installed.

"I'd just keep an eye on it this spring, while being careful if you if you have landscapers come thru on heavy mowers, bc it has the potential to rut up as it rains. If I had to guess it will be fine so long as it's not a highly trafficked area," one Redditor surmised.

Other than that, there wasn't much advice. After speaking with the neighbor, a plan was devised, but the specifics were not mentioned.

Neighbors have been known to make decisions that negatively impact adjoining yards from time to time, creating close-quarters friction. A Florida homeowner had to deal with the consequences of a clogged stormwater pipe after their neighbor plugged it with concrete. Another had to deal with the heartbreak of someone intentionally mowing over their onion garden. Another complained about their neighbor's obsessive mowing habits that would occur daily for hours on end.

Flooding dilemmas can be as costly as they are frustrating. Neighborly disputes can also be particularly frustrating when it comes to eco-friendly changes such as laundry habits and solar panels. In this particular case, gardening and growing your own food reduces your carbon impact and is a rewarding and yummy way to procure your own fruits and vegetables.

Peaceful and amicable solutions are the goal, and it usually starts with a simple conversation, which can be enlightening for all parties involved.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.