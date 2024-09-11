Homeowner shares concerns after next door neighbor mows lawn incessantly every day: 'If you think I'm exaggerating, I promise you I'm not'

"The excessive noise is likely a violation of city or state laws/municipal codes; check with City Hall."

Waking up to the sound of lawn equipment is not something most people enjoy — particularly if the unwanted noise is taking place over the weekend.

One Redditor took to the r/neighborsfromh*** community to vent after their neighbor was infuriatingly mowing their grass lawn in excess. In fact, according to the original poster, the neighbor would run their lawnmower for hours on end every single day.

"Neighbour won't stop mowing his stupid lawn EVERYDAY FOR SEVERAL HOURS," the OP wrote. "How TF DO I GET HIM TO STOP? If you think I'm exaggerating, I promise you I'm not."

Apart from being noisy, mowing isn't great for the quality of the air we breathe or the health of our planet. According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency cited by Princeton, gas-powered mowers account for around 5% of air pollution in the United States.

To solve these issues, many people have adopted electric mowers, which are much quieter and don't release toxic gases linked to respiratory issues when operated. Others have rewilded their yards, as native plants require much less time-consuming and costly maintenance.

As the OP's dilemma demonstrates, even those efforts can be thwarted or diminished, though in this case, the poster didn't express specific concerns along those lines. Based on the comments section, the incessant buzz of the equipment seemed to be their greatest frustration.

One person suggested the OP look into local noise ordinances, as many jurisdictions have quiet hours in which loud equipment is banned from running.

"The excessive noise is likely a violation of city or state laws/municipal codes; check with City Hall," they wrote, to which the OP responded, "Thank you for the advice!!"

Another commenter wondered if the neighbor needed something to do, in which case a respectful conversation may be a path worth exploring to resolve the issue.

"I lived next to a guy who would chase a handful of leaves around his yard for hours," they shared. "I think it was just a symptom of boredom."

"I'd just go talk to him to see what's up. Say hi, introduce yourself," another affirmed.

