Homeowner shares infuriating video after discovering neighbor's harmful landscaping mistake: 'What are the steps that we need to take?'

A Reddit user turned to the r/landscaping subreddit for advice following a landscaping mistake that is damaging their property.

The original poster shared a video of their neighbor's gutter system carrying water from their roof into the OP's lawn, killing some of the natural grass on their property.

"Our neighbor's water from their roof is running into our yard, flooding and eroding our yard," they explained before asking, "What are the steps that we need to take?"

This situation, and others like it, is frustrating because neighbors like these can often act as barriers for homeowners trying to implement eco-friendly practices.

Soil erosion poses a serious threat to environmental health. When soil erodes, it strips away the fertile A horizon, the topsoil layer that supports plant life, and exposes the less productive subsoil beneath the surface.

Erosion also leads to the formation of surface crusts from silt deposits, reducing the soil's ability to absorb water and increasing runoff. The loss of clay and organic matter diminishes soil fertility and causes the soil to hold less water, making it less drought-resistant.

As organic matter and clay particles erode, they can pollute surface waters and lead to broader environmental degradation.

Preventing cases like these is critical to protect and improve soil health.

The comment section under the post was filled with users sharing stories of similar experiences, with many urging the OP to reach out to their neighbor.

"Start with talking to your neighbor," one user said. "If he is not reasonable, then you should go to your town and engineering."

"I work for a locality operating under Stormwater Management and Erosion & Sediment Control, so I've dealt with this on numerous occasions," another person added. "Most of the time, all it takes is to reach out to your neighbor."

