Shopper sparks envy after sharing high-end art supplies found at thrift store: 'I would actually cry if I found something like this'

A lucky Redditor just scored an incredible deal that's turning art enthusiasts everywhere green with envy.

The user shared their thrift store find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, showcasing a set of 120 Prismacolor pencils they snagged for just $4.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Incomplete, but never used [prismacolors] for $5? Can't turn that down!" the excited Redditor wrote, accompanying their post with a photo of the coveted art supplies. The set usually resells for around $70.

While the set may not be complete, scoring such a high-quality product at a fraction of its original price is undoubtedly a win.

This thrifty find highlights the many benefits of second-hand shopping. Not only does it save money on everyday items and luxuries alike, but it also keeps perfectly good products out of landfills.

And people are catching on. The global thrifting apparel market is booming, expected to grow to $295 billion by 2026, according to a report by resale outlet ThredUp.

Thrifting's environmental impact is significant, too. By giving pre-owned items a new life, we reduce the demand for new production, lowering carbon pollution and resource consumption. Buying one used item reduces its carbon footprint by an estimated 82% compared to buying it new, per illuminem.

For artists and creatives, thrift stores can be treasure troves of inspiration and affordable supplies. Finding high-quality tools like Prismacolor pencils at such steep discounts allows more people to explore their artistic passions without breaking the bank.

The Reddit community's reaction to this colorful find was overwhelmingly positive.

One commenter exclaimed, "I would actually cry if I found something like this."

Another chimed in, "Incredible. You're living my artist dream."

A third user admitted, "Seething with envy at your find, what a score!!!"

Next time you're in need of a new household item (a television, a stylish chair, or a trendy mug), consider checking out your local thrift stores. You never know what amazing deals you might uncover — and you'll be doing your wallet and the planet a favor.

