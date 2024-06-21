Thrifter thrilled after spotting flat-screen TV at local neighborhood curb: 'People were leaving a bunch of [stuff] to be collected'

One man's trash is another man's treasure.

A lucky Redditor snagged a Samsung 55" LCD HD TV for free on their neighborhood's trash collection day. They shared their fantastic find with r/ThriftStoreHauls, saying, "One of the neighborhoods in my city was having a special garbage day, where people were leaving a bunch of junk to be collected. Drove around, eventually spotted this."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It needed a bit of cleaning and was missing the remote, but for the low price of zero dollars, the OP isn't complaining.

The Redditor's thrifty actions saved them a ton — this TV goes for hundreds of dollars if bought brand new. It's a great find and not an uncommon one, either. Secondhand shoppers frequently score great deals on unique and pricey pieces. This Redditor found a pair of 1461 Doc Martens, which normally retail for around $180, for just $4. Another thrifter scored a Wacom tablet for just $10, saving hundreds on the digital artistry tool.

According to Coupon Follow, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items." You'll save a ton of money by shopping second hand at thrift stores, garage sales, or even on the curbside. You'll also prolong the lifespan of perfectly good items that would otherwise end up in the garbage, keeping them out of landfills.

The thrifting market has seen exceptional growth, with the U.S. secondhand clothing market expected to reach $73 billion by 2028, according to ThredUP's 2024 Resale Report. Additionally, the environmental benefits are significant: The Ellen MacArthur Foundation reports that extending the life of clothes by just nine months can slash carbon, waste, and water footprints by 20% to 30% each.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Let your gently used items get a little extra love — check out our guide to changing the way you get rid of your old stuff. And before you buy that pair of glasses at full price, explore our guide to thrifting, too.

Fellow thrifters were ecstatic to see the incredible curbside find.

"Nice! I actually got one of those for free off FB Marketplace," one user said.

Another Redditor shared their secret to finding similar treasures: "Do you live in a college town? Where I'm at, international college students often abandon or throw away perfectly good electronic equipment when they graduate and return home."

On your neighborhood bulk pickup day, take a closer look — who knows what you'll find?

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.