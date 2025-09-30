Shopper stunned after finding vintage treasure while digging through bins at Goodwill: 'My heart stopped'

Thrift shopping is a fun and frugal way to score incredible finds. One Redditor scored big at Goodwill and shared their findings with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

"My heart stopped; I found this gorgeous 1950s Marguerite Rubel velvet swing coat at the bins today!" the user said, accompanied by the gorgeous emerald green coat.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The color immediately caught my eye. … I didn't even find the Marguerite Rubel tag until I got home!"

Coats at Goodwill tend to be around the $20 range. That makes this discovery even more remarkable. Similar versions of this vintage piece can be found selling online for over $300.

Other shoppers have reaped the benefits of the designer side of thrift stores. One person found a Cartier belt for only $4.99, and someone else scored a Ralph Lauren jacket for just $10.

The proof is in the purchases: shopping vintage is the best step for those who like the designer look without designer price tags.

Though crazy savings on designer clothes are a great reason to head to your local second-hand store, the benefits don't stop there.

On top of the price point, purchasing secondhand items keeps goods out of landfills and discourages big companies and manufacturers from continuing to overproduce new items destined for the trash.

Thrift shopping is also a great alternative to fast fashion, an industry that mass-produces low-quality clothes, which ultimately contributes to the global textile waste issue.

You can even make money at certain secondhand stores. If you've got designer or luxury items sitting around your house, some shops will pay good money for vintage goods.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their astonishment at the Marguerite Rubel coat.

"Absolutely unreal," one user said.

Another person added, "Gorgeous green coat, you were meant to find her."

