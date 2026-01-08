Woman shares why you should never throw away old pill bottles: 'That is a wonderful idea'

"You can use this for so many things."

Instead of tossing your empty prescription bottles in the trash, one content creator is showing how these sturdy containers can get a second life as handy storage solutions around your home.

The scoop

In a YouTube Short, DNVlogsLife TV (@DNVlogsLife) shows a simple way to repurpose old prescription bottles into small storage containers.

"You can use this for so many things," the creator explains in the video.

The process is straightforward: peel off the label, give the bottle a good cleaning, and you're ready to go. In the video, she tackles a common household problem, a messy container full of loose screws, by sorting them into the repurposed bottles and adding labels for easy identification.

How it's helping

Those childproof caps that can be tricky to open are actually an important feature when it comes to storage. The secure lids keep small items from spilling in drawers, toolboxes, or bags.

Buying small storage containers, drawer organizers, and craft supply holders adds up quickly. Repurposing bottles you already have means keeping a few extra dollars in your pocket while getting the same organizational benefits.

On the environmental side, giving these bottles a new purpose keeps plastic out of the waste stream. Prescription bottles are made from polypropylene, a plastic that many curbside recycling programs don't accept.

By finding new uses for them at home, you're extending the life of materials that might otherwise sit in a landfill for hundreds of years.

What everyone's saying

Viewers jumped in with their own creative uses for the bottles. With so many possibilities, that empty prescription bottle might be worth a second look before it hits the trash.

One commenter shared a long list of ways they use theirs, writing, "I have one with bobby pins in it, one with paper clips in it, one with safety pins in it, one with sewing needles in it, one with straight pins in it. I have three giant ones with different size and colored buttons in them."

The same commenter added a clever purse hack: using a pill bottle to store Tic Tacs after their original container kept popping open.

Another viewer suggested storing quarters in the bottles — perfect for college students who need coins for vending machines or laundry. The original poster replied, "That is a wonderful idea."

A third commenter recalled using the bottles to sort colored beads for making friendship bracelets.

