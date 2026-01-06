  • Home Home

Woman reveals why you should never throw away old pill bottles: 'Real lightbulb moment'

This hack takes virtually no time and saves you a trip to the store.

by Kristen Lawrence
One TikToker revealed how to repurpose old pill bottles for storage, saving money and reducing plastic pollution.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Who knew old medication bottles could be used to store small household knick-knacks? 

TikToker Morgan (@morgan.serrao) revealed this life hack that can help you save money on storage and help the planet by reducing plastic pollution — a win-win for everyone. 

"This might be common knowledge, but I had a real lightbulb moment today when I went to go throw this out," Morgan shared in the video. 

@morgan.serrao It might be an uncovential method if storage but who cares 💁🏻‍♀️ You get the bottle for "free" when you get your prescription. Why not reuse it? #homeimprovement #pieces #bits #randomstuff #functional #reuse #reduce #recycle #reducereuserecycle #diyhomeprojects #cheaptok #organizedhome #organizedlife ♬ Echos in My Mind (Lofi) - Muspace Lofi

Morgan provided some ideas for what to store in empty bottles, including parts for standing desks or other furniture, miscellaneous keys, loose pushpins that can easily cause injury, and buttons. 

This hack takes virtually no time and saves you a trip to the store for a container. It's also better for the environment, as plastic pollution is a leading global threat, and only 3-5% of prescription bottles are recycled, according to Pavł Polø

Navitus Health Solutions explained that most pill bottles aren't accepted by curbside recycling programs because they're too small and lightweight for the machines to process effectively. However, knowing your recycling options is important because you might have a center near you that will take old bottles.

Some mail-back programs and local pharmacies also accept empty containers, as does Matthew:25 Ministries, which collects clean, empty plastic pill bottles for its medical supply program

While you're decluttering, you might also find old sneakers, electronics, or clothes lying around that you can trade in for serious cash or store credit. Companies such as Patagonia, Best Buy, and Lululemon offer cashback for items in good condition.

Commenters on Morgan's video offered other uses for old pill bottles, and a helpful tip. 

"I also saw someone make a Halloween garland with their old prescription bottles," one person wrote.

"Don't forget to write on the outside and sharpie what is in it/what it's for," another shared. "Took a little bit of trial and [error] to find my baby crib screws because I didn't label mine."

What do you currently do with your old pill and vitamin containers?

Throw them away 🗑️

Recycle them ♻️

Use them for something new 🧠

Donate them to charity 🙏

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x