Woman reveals why you should never throw away old pill bottles: 'Real lightbulb moment'

Who knew old medication bottles could be used to store small household knick-knacks?

TikToker Morgan (@morgan.serrao) revealed this life hack that can help you save money on storage and help the planet by reducing plastic pollution — a win-win for everyone.

"This might be common knowledge, but I had a real lightbulb moment today when I went to go throw this out," Morgan shared in the video.

Morgan provided some ideas for what to store in empty bottles, including parts for standing desks or other furniture, miscellaneous keys, loose pushpins that can easily cause injury, and buttons.

It's also better for the environment, as plastic pollution is a leading global threat, and only 3-5% of prescription bottles are recycled, according to Pavł Polø.

Navitus Health Solutions explained that most pill bottles aren't accepted by curbside recycling programs because they're too small and lightweight for the machines to process effectively. However, knowing your recycling options is important because you might have a center near you that will take old bottles.

Some mail-back programs and local pharmacies also accept empty containers, as does Matthew:25 Ministries, which collects clean, empty plastic pill bottles for its medical supply program.

While you're decluttering, you might also find old sneakers, electronics, or clothes lying around that you can trade in for serious cash or store credit. Companies such as Patagonia, Best Buy, and Lululemon offer cashback for items in good condition.

Commenters on Morgan's video offered other uses for old pill bottles, and a helpful tip.

"I also saw someone make a Halloween garland with their old prescription bottles," one person wrote.

"Don't forget to write on the outside and sharpie what is in it/what it's for," another shared. "Took a little bit of trial and [error] to find my baby crib screws because I didn't label mine."

