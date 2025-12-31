  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after opening unassuming storage bin discovered on thrift store shelf: 'Find of the year'

"I'm so happy this … came to the right person."

by Megan Lewis
One TikToker shared a fantastic thrifting moment, revealing a massive haul of matching yellow ceramic dishware purchased for just $35.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok user recently shared a thrifting moment that has captured the attention of viewers online. In a now-viral post, CJ (@cj_982) revealed a massive haul of matching yellow ceramic dishware purchased for just $35. 

The TikToker's excitement is impossible to miss. They exclaimed, "Thrift find of the year. Sorry about the yellow, I'm just so excited." Their caption reads, "So anyways, I win life, thank you!" 

@cj_982 So anyways I win life thank you #thrifting ♬ original sound - Cj

The thrift haul has gotten attention not only for the sheer size of the dishware collection but also for the incredible bargain. 

The haul included bowls, plates, serving dishes, and more, all in a warm yellow shade that immediately makes the set stand out. Viewers have been quick to praise the find and share the creator's joy over scoring such a valuable set at a thrift store. 

Thrifting offers benefits that extend beyond finding unique or visually striking items. Many shoppers enjoy discovering hidden valuables tucked away in pockets, drawers, boxes, or even bins, sometimes stumbling upon items that can be resold or treasured for years. 

Beyond the thrill of discovery, buying secondhand helps save money on everyday necessities, allowing shoppers to build out homes, wardrobes, or collections without breaking the bank. 

Environmental benefits also play a big role. 

Choosing secondhand over new reduces demand for mass-produced goods, which helps cut down on waste, packaging, and the carbon impact associated with manufacturing. Every thrifted purchase contributes to a more sustainable shopping habit while offering the excitement of uncovering rare or valuable finds. 

For shoppers like CJ, thrift stores are more than a place to hunt for bargains; they're a chance to score "find of the year" moments while supporting both their bridge and the planet. 

Commenters were thrilled to hear about this thrifting find. 

One commenter said, "I'm so happy this set came to the right person," and another exclaimed, "This is the correct level of excitement for this set!" 

