"Operators can save money over time since there's no fuel and less maintenance."

Another city has had enough of the loud hum and extreme pollution of gas-powered leaf blowers.

Portland, Oregon, has taken a significant step by deciding to phase out the much maligned equipment starting in 2026 before a full ban in 2028, as The U.S. Sun reported.

During this transition, these devices can still be used from October to December in 2026 and 2027. After then, their use will be completely banned, and violators will face fines starting at $250.

The measure was unanimously passed in 2024. It addresses the concerns related to noise and air pollution from two-stroke engines commonly found in these tools.

"This policy will improve physical and mental health for everyone in our city, whether they use gasoline blowers for a living or simply experience them in their neighborhood," declared former Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, as reported by OregonLive.

Despite their small size, the gas engines in leaf blowers pack a hefty amount of pollution. A California Air Resources Board report revealed that a commercial leaf blower running for one hour polluted as much as a passenger car would covering 1,100 miles or 15 hours of driving. There's also a screeching loud rev of the engine to contend with.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

That's why more than 100 municipalities have instituted their own bans like Arlington, Massachusetts. Portland's policy is backed by a city voucher program intended to help small businesses switch to more sustainable equipment. Homeowners, however, will need to invest in new tools themselves.

Commercial operators like Chuck Wolsborn, a golf course manager, expressed concerns about battery life, charging infrastructure, and insufficient power of electric alternatives.

City officials argued that the phased rollout will help the transition, and chances for advancements in technology will address these issues over time. They also asserted that industrial electric alternatives should provide major long-term savings after companies absorb the initial sticker shock.

"Operators can save money over time since there's no fuel and less maintenance," claimed John Wasiutynski, the Portland Office of Sustainability director, at a council meeting.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

Testimonials from experts testing out new, powerful electric mowers indicate that companies are indeed introducing more powerful, capable products. If not, the city says it will provide amendments if warranted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.