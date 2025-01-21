Homeowner frustrated by neighbors' extreme reaction after holiday complaint: 'That is beyond annoying'

"They would rather have 5 acres of dead lawn spanning into nothingness."

This Reddit post reflects on how an otherwise happy Christmas Day was invaded by loud neighbors. No, it wasn't the sounds of poor caroling outside — but the noise of a leaf blower.

The frustrated homeowner explained their concerns on the community app Nextdoor since the loud leaf blowing appears to be a daily occurrence. They went on the app to suggest some restrictions, like cutting usage down to 2 or 3 days per week. Unfortunately, the OP reports being subjected to abuse by many people after making the suggestion.

The Redditor states, "They would rather have 5 acres of dead lawn spanning into nothingness with Roundup and their neon green lawns. … I even offered to come over and help people convert their lawns and give them tips!"

While people wanting an efficient way to remove fallen leaves on their property is normal, many have lost sight of the amount of noise pollution this activity produces. After all, the OP isn't suggesting to stop using a leaf blower, but asking for compromise from the constant earache. Plus, these neighbors aren't taking advantage of some of the natural nutrients a thin layer of decomposing leaves provides for the grass.

A gas leaf blower can produce 100 decibels of low-frequency sound that can penetrate walls, according to West Goshen Township's Sustainability Advisory Committee. This sound level can scare off wildlife and creep into homes, causing sleep or concentration issues. Then, there's the air pollution from the two-stroke engine where burning fuel produces carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, and hydrocarbons.

Even if the Nextdoor readers don't like what the OP wrote, the gesture in helping conversion over to a natural lawn can reduce reliance on chemicals, like Roundup, while encouraging more pollinators such as butterflies, birds, and ladybugs to turn the area into their natural habitat. Electric leaf blowers can also be quieter and produce less air pollution.

As one comment said: "That is beyond annoying!!! I left my leaves whole as a big blanket last fall through early spring and I just started getting tons of fireflies and so many garden friends! It's magical."

Harsh reactions from Nextdoor have happened elsewhere. One comment stated: "I also made a leafblower post in my neighborhood group listing the noise and air pollution facts. Thankfully, I had the anonymous option, but it was brutal."

