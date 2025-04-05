Homeowner stunned after using 'beast' of a leaf blower for the first time: 'I can't keep it too close to my leg'

"When I first [turned] it on it almost blew out of my hand."

Finding the perfect yard tool can be a game-changer, and for one homeowner, the experience blew them away — literally. The homeowner took to Reddit after trying out a new leaf blower, and they were impressed: "This leaf blower is a beast!"

The original poster shared a photo of Bauer's Electric Jet Fan Blower, which is corded, and the website indicates it has zero emissions.

"I needed a stronger leaf blower but didn't want to invest in another cordless battery brand," the OP said. "So I picked up this cheaper corded Bauer leaf blower and man this thing is strong!"

The leaf blower boasts a maximum speed of 115 mph. "When I first [turned] it on it almost blew out of my hand," they added. "I can't keep it too close to my leg or the intake will suck in my pant leg. Can't recommend it enough."

There's a growing trend among homeowners and renters who are making the switch from gas-powered yard tools to electric ones. For leaf blowers, specifically, Consumer Reports indicates that electric leaf blowers are more reliable than their gas-powered counterparts. Electric tools eliminate the need for gasoline, oil changes, and spark plug replacements, resulting in lower operational expenses.

They're typically a bit quieter and are also better for the environment. Similar to electric vehicles, electric yard tools don't produce gases that pollute the air. According to Rewiring America, gas-powered tools released 30 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2020. Some cities are considering banning or have already banned gas-powered yard tools.

Those with electric tools have noticed that some yard work takes less time, especially due to them not having to replace fuel. Being able to recharge the same battery or merely plug in the tool when you're ready to use it saves time and money.

With all these benefits, it's no wonder more people are ditching gas-powered tools. Looking to upgrade to electric yard tools? Check out our starter guide.

