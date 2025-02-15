Appliance reviewer surprised after putting unbelievably powerful leaf blower to the test: 'I was skeptical at first'

The battery-operated Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB was named the most powerful cordless leaf blower of 2024 by Forbes. It is powered by a 40-volt battery, blows at 800 cubic feet per minute, and produces wind speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

Appliance review channel Turf & Stem (@TurfandStem) posted a video on YouTube about the Leaf Blaster 350iB. The reviewer, who typically uses a commercial leaf blower, found this battery-operated gem to be impressive.

After using the leaf blower to clear wet, decaying leaves, heavy branches, and grass clippings, the reviewer asked and answered: "Would I recommend it? Absolutely."

While it is widely accepted that gas leaf blowers are better than their battery-operated counterparts in terms of performance, the Leaf Blaster 350iB challenges this notion.

"I was skeptical at first, but I believe Husqvarna is the first company to offer a battery leaf blower that can start to compete with the gas-powered commercial blowers," the reviewer said.

Gas-powered appliances work just fine, but they can be a financial hassle in the long run. For example, gas-powered cars may be less expensive upfront, but maintenance and refueling are not cost-efficient.

A gallon of regular gas costs $4.47 on average in California. For a car that holds 14 gallons of gas, the cost of a full tank would be $62.58. The average cost of charging an electric vehicle in the same state is $7 at home and $12 at a charging station.

Electric appliances are not only less of a long-term financial burden; they're also better for the environment. The nonprofit organization Rewiring America and Tesla both advocate for electric appliances.

Rewiring America and Tesla have the shared goal of bringing down household utility bills with electric appliances while creating a cleaner, greener future. Burning gas can emit pollutants that harm the planet and the human body.

Switching from gas to electric appliances — whether stovetops, cars, or leaf blowers — contributes to cooling our planet.

