This pool-heating technology could save you hundreds of dollars a year — and the government will basically pay you to buy it

People who have pools love their pools. But they also hate having to pay for them — the cleaning, the heating, and the maintenance all add up.

Luckily, there’s an increasingly popular way to heat your pool without breaking the bank — by using a pool heat pump.

What is a pool heat pump, and how much money can they save?

A pool heat pump is a device that uses electricity to efficiently transfer heat from the air outside your home to the water in your pool. These units work well as long as it’s at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit outside, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Saver website.

Because the pool heat pump is so efficient, it can save you enormously on your heating costs in the long run. On average, you can expect your operating costs to be cut by hundreds of dollars every year if you swap over from a gas pool heater. The savings will, of course, depend on your home’s location, the efficiency of your pool heating system, and the seasonal weather.

The Department of Energy compared different efficiencies of gas pool heaters and found that for every efficiency level, it was still cheaper to run the heat pump. If your gas pool heater has an efficiency of 55%, for example, using a heat pump instead would save you $300 a year.

How much do pool heat pumps cost?

Pool heat pumps can cost anywhere between $2,000 and $6,000, depending on the size of your pool and the brand you choose. This is more expensive than a gas pool heater (between $1,500 and $4,500), but they quickly pay for themselves by saving hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year.

Plus, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could get thousands of dollars back in rebates if you opt for a heat pump.

Besides being an easy economic choice, getting a pool heat pump is also better for the environment, as it produces much less planet-overheating gas.

