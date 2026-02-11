Homeowner baffled after uncovering neighbor's angry note about the backyard: 'Your place looks like trash … '

"Let's see more of those."

Leaving a note for a neighbor can be a non-confrontational way to politely address a minor issue.

But depending on what the note says, it can also be a passive-aggressive strategy that escalates tensions with neighbors or causes misunderstandings.

For example, one homeowner recently took to Reddit to vent about a note they received from a neighbor about their pollinator garden.

The note, simply addressed to "occupant," stated that the homeowner should cut and clean their weeds and grass outside of their fence.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Your place looks like trash people live there," the neighbor wrote in the note.

Receiving a note like this can definitely be shocking, but it's more common than you might think.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Many other homeowners have also received angry letters from neighbors about their pollinator-friendly gardens and for letting native plants grow in their natural habitat.

The OP who made this post did not share photos of their yard to give context. However, any lawn that attracts local pollinators benefits the environment, wildlife habitats, and the broader ecosystem.

Adjusting even a portion of your yard this way, as the OP did, can help your garden thrive, producing larger quantities and more flavorful fruits and vegetables.

Although it bucks the outdated trend of monoculture lawns treated with chemicals to force non-native plants to grow, rewilding your yard is a positive step toward supporting local wildlife and nature. As added benefits, you'll spend less time on yard chores and waste less money and energy on maintenance tasks outside.

In response to the OP's post, many Reddit users kept their commentary light-hearted and joked about the stationery adorned with wild lavender that the neighbor used for the note.

"Ironically, it's pollinator-friendly stationary," one Redditor commented.

"Ironically, the lavender on the paper has not been cut," another Reddit user chimed in.

"Pollinator gardens, clover lawns, vegetable gardens, well-kept natural areas — let's see more of those," someone else added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



