Homeowner shares the nasty letter their neighbor sent after seeing their small garden: ‘Your place looks like trash … ’

Native wildflower gardens may be a boon for pollinators and low-maintenance horticulture, but not everyone enjoys the trend.

One Redditor has shared an angry note they received from their neighbor, who took issue with a patch of overgrown lawn at the edge of their property.

Photo Credit: u/orphanofmonkeys / Reddit

“Your place looks like trash people live there,” reads the note. Its sender demanded that the homeowner cut the grass and weeds they have allowed to flourish.

“Karen doesn’t like the pollinator-friendly area outside of my fence,” the Redditor wrote in a caption.

In the past, the manicured lawn was seen as a status symbol, representing wealth, aspiration, and leisure in the U.S. since the 1800s.

But today, the supremacy of pristine, cut grass appears to be fading.

Multiple homeowner associations have attempted to clamp down on their residents’ unkempt lawns to maintain a uniform neighborhood, only to be met with resistance.

In Maryland, one couple’s feud with their HOA led to the state law being changed. Native plants in the area are now protected from HOA bans.

Some disgruntled neighbors claim that living next to more natural-looking gardens brings down their property value — but the opposite can actually be true.

Large grass lawns need significant amounts of water to keep them looking lush and green. Native plants, on the other hand, are better adapted to the local landscape, which makes them less water-intensive and cheaper to look after.

As drought conditions across the U.S. drive up water scarcity and household bills, having a “water-wise” garden on your property is increasingly desirable.

Native wildflower gardens have vast benefits for local biodiversity, too. Unlike a monocultured lawn where so-called weeds are periodically culled, growing a bed of wildflowers provides pollinating insects with a diverse food source.

Wildflower-resistant HOAs and neighbors may be fighting a losing battle, given wildflower gardens’ benefits for household budgets and the environment.

“This is hilarious,” one Redditor commented.

“Recently got certified as a monarch waystation just a few weeks before they were listed as endangered,” said another. “My garden is flowering very nicely but I know my psycho neighbour has made comments about it.”

“Karens are dim-witted followers. They were once told that ‘good’ people have manicured grass lawns,” another chimed in. “But if you show leadership, you can change what is ‘normal’. If enough of us plant beautiful native plants, the Karens will come around.”

