Shopper sparks outrage with photo of concerning sighting at local store: 'Do we really need?'

A shopper was outraged when they realized saying goodbye to summer meant they'd be waving hello to deceptively adorable menaces that could stick around for generations.

What's happening?

A shopper shared photos from a store's toy aisle in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption. The shelves and racks were filled with cartoon-themed bubble machines, including Bluey, Lilo & Stitch, Mickey Mouse — and all of the brightly colored merchandise was on clearance.

"Summertime is over. So out goes the bubble devices," the shopper wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Redditors reacted to the post with humor and exasperation.

"How many different circular/wand type of bubble makers do we really need?" one person wondered.

"Need the space for Christmas stuff!!" another person said.

"Everyone knows it's illegal to use bubbles in October," a third joked.

Why is this important?

Despite their cheerful, unassuming appearance, the bubble machines are made from a toxic, nonbiodegradable material: plastic.

Every part of the plastic life cycle is highly polluting. For one, plastics are typically derived from dirty fuels. They may also be treated with some combination of more than 16,000 chemicals.

When they are discarded, plastics don't ever truly leave our environment, as they can take more than 1,000 years to decompose.

In the process, they break down into tiny fragments known as microplastics, which have been found on just about every corner of the Earth and even in our blood and organs.

While researchers are still investigating the long-term health implications of microplastic exposure, their findings suggest there is cause for alarm.

Why did bubble machines become so popular?

Bubble toys have been around for a while. Depictions of children playing with bubbles first emerged in paintings in the 17th century, according to the Strong National Museum of Play. However, many families would make their own bubble blowers by repurposing old wire. Plastic toy production didn't take off in earnest until after World War II, as History.com explains.

These days, the average person sees around 10,000 ads every single day, per Siteefy. This has likely influenced bubble machine sales, leading to more waste and a less circular economy.

What can be done about the plastic issue more broadly?

Choosing plastic-free products when possible will help reduce demand for more plastic. As multiple Redditors noted, you also don't need specialized bubble machines to have a good time — and it will be a win for the environment and your wallet in the long run.

"I bought a bubble wand for my kid from the dollar store a few years back. Refill it every year and she's happy with it!" one person shared.

Another suggested getting crafty, writing, "When I was a kid, my dad would use pliers to bend pieces of scrap wire into fun-shaped bubble wands (stars, hearts, diamonds, etc.) and I would make my own solution with soap and water."

