Researchers discover futuristic use for old plastics: 'Including the application of artificial intelligence'

The technology is still in the laboratory stage.

Solar energy may be the solution to the global plastic waste problem, as researchers have determined that photoreforming technology can transform plastic into hydrogen fuel.

In a published review, researchers highlighted photoreforming technology as a sustainable alternative to landfilling and incineration, per a Frontiers in Energy article shared via Tech Xplore. While plastic waste in landfills can negatively impact the environment, solar-driven photoreforming technology can convert plastic into renewable energy.

The review "outlines future research directions, including the application of artificial intelligence in catalyst design," according to the researchers. They also stated that the technology could address the challenges of plastic waste management while generating clean energy.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reported that a staggering 91% of plastic isn't recycled. Approximately 27 million tons of plastic were disposed of in landfills in 2018, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Landfills are responsible for more than 15% of methane emissions, which contribute to planet-heating pollution, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. Research has found that methane's warming impact on the planet is up to 80 times stronger than that of carbon dioxide.

Plastic can take more than 1,000 years to decompose, per the University of Colorado Boulder. The material breaks down into tiny particles called microplastics that pose a threat when ingested. Marine animals, like whales, are particularly affected by plastic pollution. In fact, a study revealed that there are 170 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean.

Leaders across the United States are taking action to prevent plastic pollution with bans on certain single-use plastics. Several states, including California and Vermont, have passed legislation prohibiting the use of plastic shopping bags. New research indicates that the bans have been effective.

Using reusable alternatives to plastic can significantly decrease waste that enters the environment. Not only are plastic-free options better for the planet, but they are also usually of higher quality and last longer.

According to the article on Tech Xplore, photoreforming technology could benefit the recycling industry and inform future policies. However, the technology is still in the laboratory stage.

