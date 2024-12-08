New report reveals the dangerous chemicals lurking in your packaging: 'Most retailers … do not know'

A report from Toxic-Free Future reveals that the plastics used by many major retailers are loaded with harmful chemicals that are dangerous to both human health and the environment, according to The Hill.

The 2024 Retailer Report Card evaluated 50 companies and found that 80% have neglected swapping out toxic substances such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

What's happening?

PFAS, commonly called "forever chemicals," linger in the environment and accumulate in the human body. The report notes the concerns range from obesity to cancer, as the Hill detailed. These chemicals are widespread in products like takeout containers and grocery store packaging, which expose millions of consumers to compounds linked to diabetes, cancer, and hormone disruption.

Seventeen retailers were flagged for taking no action to protect their customers. On the other hand, companies such as Apple, Sephora, Target, and Walmart earned high grades for adopting safer alternatives. Others, including McDonald's, Subway, Macy's, Publix, Trader Joe's, and Nordstrom, received failing grades. Fast food wrappers, for example, frequently contain PFAS, which can leach into food and harm consumers over time.

Many retailers also lack transparency about the chemicals in their supply chains, reflecting a systemic failure to improve packaging standards when hazardous materials are entrenched in production processes. "Most retailers assessed do not know the chemical content of the products they sell," the report found.

Why is reducing toxic packaging important?

Individual health concerns aren't the only consequences of toxic packaging. PFAS and PVC are made with dirty energy and pollute ecosystems throughout their life cycle. Microplastics from packaging that's been thrown out contaminate water and food chains, impacting both humans and wildlife.

By continuing to rely on hazardous materials, companies pass costs to the consumer. These include the health care expenses for treating illnesses possibly linked to PFAs and PVCs, as well as high food prices due to disrupted farming and polluted water sources.

The communities located near landfills or manufacturing plants, often low-income areas, experience higher levels of exposure, which contributes to disproportioned disease rates and deepens environmental inequities.

What's being done about it?

Major brands are joining in to adopt innovative (and safer) practices. For instance, companies like Target and Apple have reduced the harmful materials in their packaging, and Whole Foods and others have committed to eliminating PFAS over time.

At the same time, researchers are developing packaging alternatives, such as biodegradable materials and more durable plastics. However, keep in mind that some products labeled as "eco-friendly" only decompose in specialized industrial facilities, which limits their actual impact.

Safer materials can reduce health care costs, protect ecosystems, and save consumers money in the long run. As companies embrace sustainable practices and consumers make informed choices, more sustainable packaging will become a financial necessity for companies to sell their products.

