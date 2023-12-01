Tenant dumbfounded after landlord forbids indoor plants without notice: ‘Quite dramatic and extreme’

The situation brought out plenty of sympathy in the comments section.

When moving into a rental property, it can be disheartening to discover things you’re not allowed to do when trying to make it your home.

Perhaps you can’t paint the bedroom your favorite color, or maybe putting pictures up on the wall is strongly advised against. You won’t want to risk losing your deposit, after all.

But one tenant in the Koramangala neighborhood of Bengaluru, India, was flabbergasted after they weren’t even allowed to put house plants in their apartment.

“I got an assortment of around 25-30 plants delivered at my place,” they explained on the r/bangalore subreddit.

“When the Porter guy was unloading the plants, the landlord objected and stopped him from bringing them up to my floor. He did not want so many plants in the building.”

Despite the tenant’s protests that the plants were low maintenance and did not require a lot of watering, the landlord stood firm and refused the wishes of the green-fingered resident.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“He ended the conversation by saying that if I want to get the plants, I should empty the house in 3 months,” they continued. “Quite dramatic and extreme.”

The situation brought out plenty of sympathy in the comments section.

“Ok that’s a first,” one user said. “They should at least give you some time and check if you have kept it all neatly (if their concern is there will be water or mud falling on the floor creating stain in the long run etc) instead of directly denying.”

“Cranky controlling boomers,” added another. “That’s the likely reason.”

In addition to being a fantastic way to brighten up an apartment, plants bring a number of other benefits.

According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, via the National Library of Medicine, active interaction with plants can help to reduce both physiological and psychological stress.

Meanwhile, plants absorb harmful contaminants from the air and turn them into food, expelling oxygen in the process. That means better indoor air quality that can reduce the risk of illnesses. If you live in an area with high levels of pollution, they can be particularly valuable.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.