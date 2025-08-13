Homeowner devastated after catching resident's destructive act on cameras: 'What ... is wrong with people'

"I'm so sorry someone violated that space."

Imagine noticing that the flowers in front of your house were picked over and destroyed. When you check your door camera, you see a woman walking through your yard and picking them.

That is precisely what happened to a Reddit user who shared the video in r/Asheville.

In the video, the perpetrator snatches flowers from the garden before walking away with the small stolen bouquet.

The poster noted that they found all their flowers destroyed, named the thief "public enemy No. 1," and advised others in the area to keep an eye on their gardens.

"What the hell is wrong with people? I hate this for you," one commenter commiserated.

A main advantage of doorbell cameras is that homeowners can catch acts of vandalism like this.

Unfortunately, neighbors can sometimes pose problems for landscaping. They often quarrel over tree removal or the appearance of native plants. Sometimes HOA rules can also create a barrier to a greener or more eco-friendly yard.

If you're interested in sprucing up your yard or garden, consider incorporating native plants.

Native plants have adapted to be resilient to the environment you live in. They have also earned those adaptations alongside local wildlife, making them ideal sources of nutrients and shelter.

When native plants thrive, local pollinators also thrive. This has trickle-down effects that benefit the food system and community.

For the poster, the Reddit community showed an outpouring of support. "I can tell from here you take pride in your home," one commenter wrote. "I'm so sorry someone violated that space."

If you have an issue with your neighbor, it is best to follow practical tips and have a conversation with them.

If you have an issue with your neighbor, it is best to follow practical tips and have a conversation with them.




