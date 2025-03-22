Distressed homeowner reveals emotional toll of living next to problematic neighbor: 'I can't even go outside anymore'

"It's great that you tried to be nice, but I think you've done enough."

A homeowner took to Reddit to vent their frustrations about a difficult neighbor.

General animosity, disruptive behavior, and a lack of privacy when entering their backyard have caused them distress. After six years, they've had enough.

The problems stemmed from the original poster hanging bird feeders. The angry neighbors later complained about squirrels digging up their plants. Due to the neighborhood having a number of fruit-bearing trees, many wild critters like birds, raccoons, and other rodents might hang around to eat the fruit.

"If you don't protect your plants, you'll always have squirrels and rabbits raiding your garden," the OP observed.

They went into detail about how their neighbor has yelled at them on a number of occasions, causing them to feel uncomfortable in their own space. "I feel like I can't even go outside anymore," they said.

As an example of additional undesirable behavior, the OP added: "And they won't use their blinds, even when they should. Like when they're naked."

The forum overwhelmingly supported the OP. Many suggested utilizing different plants to create a privacy fence and to definitely bring back the bird feeders.

"The neighbors have no say what you do in your yard," one commenter said.

Some Redditors suggested fighting fire with fire. "Put up a thousand windchimes and start naked sunbathing," one said. "You have a right to enjoy your own property. It's great that you tried to be nice, but I think you've done enough."

This experience highlights a common challenge for homeowners, especially those who are trying to implement sustainable and eco-friendly home improvements.

Other examples of unneighborly behavior include someone starting a fire too close to a property, one calling for the removal of a 40-year-old tree, and another dumping trash on other people's lawns.

Moving isn't always an option with unruly neighbors, but practical tips like establishing clear communication and setting firm boundaries can make a real difference. Being proactive can help prevent issues from arising. If conflicts do occur, document any incidents or property damage and involve local authorities if anything escalates.

Bad neighbors may be inevitable for some, but that doesn't mean you have to let them ruin your backyard bliss. Hang those bird feeders, plant that privacy hedge, and enjoy your property.

