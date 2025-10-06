New study uncovers dietary change that can help prevent harmful diseases: 'Reduce the burden'

New research is continuing to affirm the many healthy benefits of a plant-based diet, including a reduction in multiple conditions.

A new 11-year study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity followed 407,618 adults in six European countries, tracking their eating habits and the instances of "multimorbidity," or multiple conditions occurring at the same time, like cancer, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes, according to Earth.com.

Participants' diets were scored using a healthful, plant-based index that rewarded vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and coffee. Consuming refined grains, sweets, and animal products reversed points in the study. There was also an index of plant-based scores for refined plant foods and sugary drinks, accounting for the varying nutritional quality of plant-based foods.

The results showed that 6,604 people developed two of the three illnesses during follow-up, but there was an 11% lower risk in some participants.

"A healthy plant-based diet might reduce the burden of multimorbidity of cancer and cardiometabolic diseases among middle-aged and older adults," concluded Reynalda Córdova, a nutritional epidemiologist at the University of Vienna who worked on the study.

A larger meta-study reported that sticking with a plant-based diet rich in quality foods was associated with a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The study backs up more and more research showing that a plant-based diet offers myriad health benefits. The National Library of Medicine noted that a plant-based diet can lower body mass index, blood pressure, HbA1C, and cholesterol levels, as well as lower the number of medications needed for chronic conditions.

A study earlier this year from the Department of Health in the U.K. found that a diverse plant-based diet produces stronger cardiometabolic health results. Another study involving twins from last year by Stanford Medicine showed that a vegan diet offered lower insulin levels, reduced body weight, and lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels.

Plant-based diets are also beneficial for the environment. A study from Harvard's School of Public Health showed that a participant eating a plant-based diet had a lower polluting gas impact, as well as lower use of croplands, water for irrigation, and fertilizer than those consuming more meat-heavy diets.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.









