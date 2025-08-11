Tesla driver in disbelief after discovering footage of senseless act in parking garage: 'These clips blow my mind'

A Reddit user was shocked to find their Tesla Model Y had a long scratch on the side of it.

"My Y also got vandalized yesterday, and it was caught with Sentry," they wrote on r/ModelY. "I'm hearing it's going to be like $8,000 to fix the paint. Crazy. I love people."

The video clearly shows someone walking by the electric vehicle and dragging something along the side of it.

Teslas have been the target of a wave of vandalism, such as vehicle damage and attacks on charging station infrastructure. This has been attributed to anti-EV sentiment and to the unpopular political activities of company CEO Elon Musk, among other reasons. Some Tesla owners have gone so far as to disguise their cars in order to avoid this kind of damage.

Despite the dip in the company's public image and sales, Teslas remain some of the most popular cars in the world. Electric vehicles, more generally, are key to the future of transportation. For starters, they're cheaper to run and maintain than traditional gas cars.

Switching away from gas also means fewer harmful pollutants floating around the inside of the car and out in the wider atmosphere.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Light-duty vehicles account for a big chunk of planet-warming pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which worsens destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts.

This uptick in extreme weather plays a significant role in the home insurance crisis and can even negatively impact food supplies.

EVs are especially eco-friendly when paired with renewable energy. Homeowners can get matched with vetted local solar panel installers with the help of EnergySage and leverage rebates to knock up to $10,000 off installation costs. Combined with the fuel savings from switching to an EV, it won't take long to break even on the up-front cost of solar panels.

As sad as these instances of vandalism are, the Model Y owner was able to track down the identity of the perpetrator and has submitted the information in a police report. The Reddit community was equally exasperated at the incident.

"Somehow these clips blow my mind every time," said one community member.

"Same, I never thought I'd be sharing one," replied the original poster.

"Why would anyone do that?" said another Redditor. "Pathetic."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.