Homeowner shares nightmarish result of major cleaning blunder: 'That machine is going to need an overhaul'

Accidents happen, but it's still important for us to be conscientious about all our possessions.

Sometimes those tags on our blankets, pillows, and other fabric items are little more than itchy nuisances. Other times, they contain vital information that should not be ignored.

One Reddit user found out the hard way recently that the tag on their down pillow fell into the latter category. They shared their findings in a post that both baffled and amused followers of the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not immediately obvious what's going on in the image shared in the post. In fact, without the title — which reads "I put a [down] feather pillow in the washing machine 🥲" — it's unlikely most Redditors would have any idea what they were looking at. The only thing that's clear is that something went through the wash that most definitely shouldn't have.

While many Redditors rightfully got a kick out of this mishap, there is an environmental lesson to be learned here about being careful not to create unnecessary waste. It can happen in the blink of an eye…or at least the length of a washing cycle.

To be fair to the OP, it's not necessarily a huge mistake to put a down pillow in the wash; many can handle it with proper care. What was a huge mistake, however, was failing to check the care tag before doing so. The result could have been not only a completely destroyed pillow but also a damaged or even broken washing machine.

So, what were people saying about this gruesome goose down scene?

Some were pretty concerned about what the feathery mess may have done to the washing machine.

"That machine is going to need an overhaul," one commenter said.

"Seriously I would expect the pump to be filled and so is the filter. Hopefully the drain is okay, this is a MAJOR f***up," another agreed.

However, others saw the humor in the OP's mistake.

"Put it in the [dryer]," one wrote. "Maybe it'll come out a goose."

"At least you know the feathers are clean," another quipped.

