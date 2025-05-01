Lego enthusiast shares brilliant way to reuse empty pill bottles: 'Love it'

A Lego enthusiast took to Reddit to show off a clever, non-traditional use for a used pill bottle to create an unexpectedly cute tableau.

Posting in the r/lego subreddit, the user showed off the dandelions they'd constructed, noting that they didn't have a vase for them. So, they substituted a pill bottle to create a unique visual.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Pill bottles are one of the most commonly forgotten forms of plastic waste. They are an ever-present fixture in most homes, either via illness or other medical needs, and when they're empty, they just get thrown away.

However, like virtually all forms of plastic, pill bottles don't break down in landfills or return to their base elements (beyond occasionally leaching toxic chemicals into soil). Instead, they slowly break apart over time into microplastics, which can cause serious damage to both people and the environment. While research into the impact of microplastics is still ongoing, scientists have found links to liver fibrosis and lipid buildup, as well as potential respiratory problems.

However, enterprising recycling enthusiasts have found creative ways to give the bottles new life in a variety of ways.

Some folks have used them as a safe way to dispose of razor blades, while others have stored their seeds inside to make them easily identifiable when needed. And others have used them as storage for those pesky small craft supplies that always seem to evade you when you need them most. Parents have used them to store crayons and art supplies for kids on trips, as their small size makes them the perfect portable storage system.

Commenters loved this creative use of the bottles.

"I literally did the same thing," one said. "It looked even cooler with two of the polybag."

"Love it!" said another.

"Wait. I wanna do this!" said a third.

