Gardener shares brilliant way to repurpose plastic food containers: 'The only way to go'

A user on TikTok has recently shared an easy and sustainable life hack for reusing your old plastic containers and building up your garden game.

The scoop

The user shared the hack as a recycling tip, showcasing an easy way to ensure your used plastic containers don't go to waste.

User saucysean (@saucysean) shared a video showing him using his plastic containers meant for fruits, sweets, and other things as makeshift pots for gardening.

"Don't throw away your plastic containers," he says in the video. "Instead of purchasing, I always reuse my old containers for my plants."

The video then shows him putting soil and seeds into these containers and placing them under a well-lit area with plenty of water to help them grow.

How it's helping

This hack not only saves time and money by limiting the purchase of new pots from the store, but it also ensures that plastic containers continue to be made useful instead of being thrown away and potentially left to waste away in a landfill.

Knowing the best ways to recycle is not only free but also ensures that less plastic ends up in the environment, including landfill but also rivers, forests, roads, and other places they don't belong. At least 10 states even offer financial incentives for recycling old bottles.

Several organizations will also reward consumers for decluttering their spaces of old or unused items, not just plastic.

GotSneakers, for example, will send you a free bag for free and offer free shipping to upcycle shoes you don't wear and even provide a check if they're in good condition.

Check out our TCD Guide on recycling best practices to learn the easiest ways to start recycling in your state.

What everyone's saying

One commentator stated that reusing plastic containers in this way is "the only way to go."

Another commented, "Chefs kiss."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



