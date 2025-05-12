Resourceful individual shares brilliant way to reuse empty prescription bottles: 'Love it'

If you like DIYs, take medication regularly, and love plants and recycling, then, according to TikTok creator Vanessa (@verivanessa), this hack is for you.

The hack to reuse your empty prescription bottles has accrued hundreds of likes and dozens of comments as TikTok users love the solution.

The scoop

"My life hack is recycling pill bottles for propagating plants," Vanessa told the viewers. In the caption, she added how easy it is to propagate plants using multiple containers such as candle jars, salsa jars, creamer bottles, and pickle jars.

Simply finish off the container, fill it with water, and then add in plants ready to propagate. Once the plant leaves or stems have grown roots, remove them from the jar and stick them into soil.

How it's helping

The hack allows plant lovers to never have to repurchase new plants and repurpose the containers that they never know what to do with. It saves you money on plants and helps diminish the environmental impact of single-use plastic containers like prescription bottles.

Cabinet Health has estimated that 194 billion plastic pill bottles are produced per year. About 90% of them reportedly end up in landfills. Medical Waste Pros explained that the small number of pill bottles that are recycled is because the bottles are heat-resistant and tiny. As a result, recycling facilities do not always accept them.

When the bottles end up in the landfill, they can last for centuries. Meaning your pill bottle from today could still be found a hundred years from now. When they do begin to degrade, they contribute to planet-heating pollution. The degradation process also results in forming microplastics, which can ultimately end up in humans' food supply.

To help diminish the amount of pill bottles that are ending up in landfills, creative hacks like these keep your pill bottles out of landfills. Instead, they are helping you cultivate a beautiful room of houseplants or native outdoor plants.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users find the hack exceedingly helpful.

"Love it," wrote one.

Another even offered another idea to reuse the bottles.

"I've personally been wanting to string lights out of my pill bottles," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.