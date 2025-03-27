Engineers develop revolutionary replacement for ubiquitous pharmacy item — and it could hit shelves soon

This invention is a step in the right direction.

Parcel Health, a pharmaceutical packaging company dedicated to protecting people and preserving the planet, has invented a paper-based prescription medication bottle.

According to Yanko Design, the new prescription bottles, called Tully Tubes, are made mostly of 100% sustainably sourced paper.

Each year, roughly 194 billion prescription bottles are used, according to Cabinet Health. Most are not recycled. Instead, they head to landfills, where they contribute to air, water, and soil pollution.

Parcel Health's new approach to prescription bottles uses a paper base made with certified, sustainably sourced paper and curbside recyclable materials. It's approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is the first of its kind to be approved for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

Of course, a flimsy paper bottle isn't acceptable for important medications. That's why Tully Tubes are resistant to water, humidity, and heat. They use a three-layer construction to protect bottle contents from the elements, while a food-safe and compostable coating further safeguards pills from water.

The child-safe bottle caps are made of post-consumer recycled plastic. The bottle cap and seal can be easily disconnected from the paper base, making it easy to recycle the plastic parts and compost the paper.

These bottles are also more customizable for companies, as it's more affordable to add fun designs to paper than to plastic — making for a welcome change from the standard orange container.

Tully Tubes perform as well as plastic bottles but don't strain the environment as much. The use of recycled plastic gives this material a second life and keeps it out of landfills for longer. Meanwhile, replacing the plastic body with paper substantially cuts down on plastic waste — means less dirty fuel mining for plastic creation, a process that significantly contributes to air and water pollution.

All of these factors mean the pharmaceutical industry can keep serving consumers while reducing the opportunities for microplastics to enter our water, air, and soil — further helping to improve our health.

Eco-friendly initiatives like this from brands can dramatically reduce pollution, curbing the planet's overheating and reducing the presence of harmful contaminants.

While Tully Tubes won't replace all those plastic bottles overnight, this invention is a wonderful step in the right direction.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.