Dad reveals shockingly simple way to save money on houseplants: 'I totally do this'

"Sometimes those little takeout containers you throw away could be put to good use."

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you're a plant lover who has a habit of occasionally forgetting to water your plants and then causing a flood by overwatering them, you might have wondered how best to catch that extra water.

You could purchase trays to go beneath your flower pots, but TikToker Build to Made (@buildtomade) has offered a simple solution that not only takes care of the extra water but also recycles plastic and keeps it out of landfills.

@buildtomade Want a free saucer for your plants? Re-use the lids of your take out containers! (p.s. I still think this is a good idea even with the mishap) #recyle #plantdad #ordertogo ♬ original sound - Build to Made

The scoop

If you're like most people, you probably order a fair amount of takeout that comes in containers with plastic lids that may or may not be recyclable; if not, they inevitably end up in the garbage.

However, self-identified DIY dad Build to Made suggests recycling your takeout lids as saucers beneath your flower pots to catch any water spillage. As mentioned in the video, "Sometimes those little takeout containers you throw away could be put to good use."

Admittedly, there was a bit of minor trouble with water splashing out of one of the trays as it was carried to the sink to dump the spillage, but as the OP said, "I still think this is a good idea even with the mishap."

How it's helping

This hack is incredibly simple and beneficial because it saves money on purchasing trays or tubs to place beneath your flower pots. Plus, it's a great time-saver since you won't need to waste time running to the store or ordering a tray online.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

This easy hack from Build to Made also means you can easily keep more plastic out of landfills, as you can reuse these plastic lids to catch water over and over again. By not putting plastic in the garbage, you help reduce crowding in landfills and keep plastic from ending up in our oceans and waterways. Keeping plastic out of landfills means fewer microplastics seeping into the soil as the plastics degrade, too.

What everyone's saying

Build to Made wasn't the first person to come up with this hack, as one user commented on his video, "I totally do this!," and another replied, "I do this, too." However, the more people share simple hacks like this that save money and time and help the environment, the better.

x