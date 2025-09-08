Woman shares clever hack using empty pill bottle: 'That's such a great idea'

Pin cushions provide a safe space to store pins and needles, and using this simple hack, you can make your own, customized version for next to nothing.

The scoop

TikToker lyndsayarts (@lyndsayarts) shared a creative way to make a storage container for pins and needles, complete with a pin cushion on top, using only an empty pill bottle, some fabric, and cotton wool.

The woman upcycled a pill bottle by covering the bottle and its lid in fabric before making a pin cushion for the top by sewing a piece of fabric around some cotton wool. This creates a beautiful and useful item that provides a safe space to store pins and needles and makes them easily accessible for arts and crafts.

How it's helping

Upcycling pill bottles is a great way to turn trash into something useful, offering a creative and cost-effective solution to everyday needs. Reusing packaging and containers not only helps people save money by avoiding the need to buy new containers, but also allows them to tap into their creative side and come up with something completely unique.

Instead of throwing them away, small containers like these pill bottles can be repurposed into storage for craft supplies, travel kits, or even for gardening purposes, providing a unique and functional item for nearly next to nothing.

Upcycling also promotes sustainability while giving new life to items that would otherwise end up in the trash. Landfills are already overflowing or near reaching capacity, so reducing the amount of waste we produce is really important to reduce this crowding and prevent the pollution of our natural environment, including the oceans.

If you can't reuse something, then the next best thing to do is recycle it. Recycling enables us to reuse materials, which reduces trash and reduces the need to extract new raw materials. Many states have recycling programs, and some organizations will even reward you for recycling your old clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

The woman received lots of positive comments from fellow TikTokers who were impressed with her creative skills.

"Finally! Someone put these to good use!" wrote one commenter.

"That's such a great idea," added another.

