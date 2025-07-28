Mom shares clever hacks for reusing empty pill bottles: 'I've always wondered'

It's easy to toss empty prescription bottles into the trash, but what if they could save you space, time, and money instead?

In a recent video, YouTube creator Joni Hilton (@JoniHilton) shares over 20 creative ways to reuse these small, waterproof containers around the house, proving that one person's "trash" really can be a tiny organizational treasure.

The scoop

In her video, Joni runs through a fast-paced list of pill bottle reuse ideas, saying, "You can almost make a full sewing kit" with what you can fit inside.

These small, translucent containers are surprisingly versatile — ideal for travel, home storage, and everyday organization. They're also durable and water-resistant, making them a reliable option for small items that might otherwise get lost in a drawer or damaged in transit.

Before reusing, Joni recommends removing the label using a blow dryer — "just hold the blow dryer on the label for 30 seconds and it'll peel right off."

Once cleaned, the bottles can be used to store everything from spare change to makeup, safety pins, buttons, earbuds, charger cords, paper clips, seeds, nails, and even herbs and spices.

How it's helping

For many households, finding affordable and compact storage solutions can be a challenge, particularly when it comes to travel or organizing small spaces like drawers or toolboxes. Joni's hack offers a way to repurpose something you already have on hand, helping you avoid buying specialty containers and reducing clutter in the process.

This hack also keeps hard-to-recycle plastic out of the trash. While some pharmacies accept bottles for recycling, many curbside programs won't — making reuse an easy way to prevent unnecessary landfill waste.

And less plastic in the garbage means less risk of it polluting our oceans and natural ecosystems. By using less plastic, we reduce the demand for new plastic production, conserve resources, and help prevent harmful microplastics from entering waterways and wildlife habitats.

Small changes like this can add up — especially considering millions of plastic containers are discarded every year. Reusing just a few can lighten your footprint and keep your home a little more orderly in the process.

What everyone's saying

The response to Joni's hack has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I've always wondered about ways to reuse these bottles. Thank you!" one user said in the comments.

"Awesome, thank you so much! I can use my pill bottles. I enjoy recycling things," said another.

Whether you're packing for a trip, organizing your junk drawer, or just looking to cut down on waste, this clever pill bottle hack makes a compelling case for giving everyday items a second life.

