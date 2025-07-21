Woman shares clever hack using empty pill bottles: 'Thought I was the only one doing this'

Sometimes it can be really tough for an eco-conscious person to find ways to recycle or reuse items that aren't normally accepted at most recycling centers, such as empty pill bottles.

But when thinking outside of the box, you can come up with simple and effortless hacks to make your life a lot easier.

The scoop

TikToker Maya (@therealteawithmaya) did just that when posting a clip of an elegant solution for her discarded pill bottles. Instead of tossing the bottles aside, Maya found a way to make the most out of the commonly trashed plastic container by storing her travel-sized lotion inside them.

For those who frequently travel by airplane, you probably already know about the trials and tribulations of packing your beauty products with you for any trip. Since the TSA requires all liquids, gels, and aerosols to be 3.4 ounces or under, it can be easy to run out of space to fit products like lotion in your checked bag or carry-on luggage.

"Life hack: Use empty pill bottles to carry lotion for quick travels," suggested the content creator. Not only can you save room by using this simple hack, but you can also reduce plastic waste as well.

How it's helping

Plastic pollution has become a growing global problem, with over 400 million tons of plastic produced each year. A significant portion of that plastic ends up as waste, which can ultimately pollute the environment. Some plastic, such as discarded pill bottles, is not typically accepted in most community recycling programs. However, it's best to check with your local organizations to make sure.

As noted by the United Nations Development Programme, only about 9% of plastic waste is properly recycled annually. The overwhelming majority of the waste, totaling millions of tons, enters our landfills and waterways. This can wreak havoc on our ecosystems, biodiversity, and even human health.

Since plastic is non-biodegradable, it can take hundreds of years to break down through outside forces. But by finding ways to recycle and reuse plastic containers, we can limit the amount of waste that enters our environment. In an effort to do their part, many people have found ways to turn empty pill bottles into storage containers for small items such as seeds.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a few users were apparently shocked to learn that they were not the only ones to take advantage of the clever little hack.

"Thought I was the only one doing this," wrote one user.

Another commenter referred back to their childhood when relating to the original poster. "I got in trouble as a kid for bringing my lotion pill bottle to school," they admitted.

