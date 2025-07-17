Gardener shares clever hack using empty pill bottles: 'Looking good'

"I think you nailed it with this one."

A home gardener took to Reddit to share a DIY project that's helping them grow orchids. They're demonstrating how reused objects can be given new life, rather than ending up in landfills or polluting our oceans.

The scoop

The poster shared photos of new growth on their "Blc. Crowfield 'Mendenhall'" achieved by growing sprouts in recycled items. They made holes in an old plastic pill bottle and filled it with orchid soil for the propagated sprout. The gardener then placed the pill bottle in a repurposed ceramic yogurt container to catch excess water.

The gardener placed the plant in a south-facing window for optimal sunlight. They shared that they've seen new root and leaf growth since completing the setup.

How it's helping

Orchids are notoriously hard to grow. They require bright, indirect sunlight, and watering must be monitored and measured to avoid root rot. The homemade potting setup created by this home gardener enables proper irrigation, allowing the orchid to thrive.

The homemade pots are saving the gardener money, too. Specialized plant pots can get expensive. An internet search revealed that a pack of three basic terracotta pots with holes for irrigation costs more than $20. That's a pretty penny for a pot your plant will hopefully outgrow. Cheaper versions are available, but they're made of plastic and therefore not as durable.

The gardener is also helping to reduce waste in landfills and prevent plastic from polluting our oceans by finding new uses for old items. Plastic pill bottles specifically take anywhere from 20 to 30 years to decompose if not recycled. At the same time, the EPA reports that Americans add more than 146 million tons of waste to landfills every year.

What everyone's saying

Commenters agreed that this project was "looking good."

"I think you nailed it with this one," commented one user.

"Thank you!" responded the original poster. "Thanks to orchids, my taste in yogurt has a lot to do with the containers."

"It's a real beauty when it blooms," another user said about this species of orchid. "Good luck. Good job so far."



