Gardener shares brilliant way to repurpose empty pill bottles: 'Great idea'

Pill bottles have a tendency to fill up your medicine cabinet and junk drawers, and they are seemingly unsuited for anything other than what they were made for.

Creators are showing that this is not the case, with numerous hacks popping up on social media demonstrating how to repurpose them.

One TikTok creator (@rambleonrose4) took reusing pill bottles to a different level.

The scoop

Aerial roots grow above soil and are typically found on houseplants. For monstera plants, which this creator owns, placing the aerial roots in water can promote growth — in the wild, these roots find their way to water for extra nutrients.

In the video, the creator zooms in on their own "water source" that they placed around their aerial roots — a pill bottle. This innovation enhances the growth of their plant and reuses a pesky plastic item.

"Feeling pretty satisfied with this pill bottle-turned-water source hack I just [made] for my OG Monstera's suspended aerial roots," explained the creator in the caption.

How it's helping

While placing aerial roots in water is a point of contention for some Monstera plant owners, there's no doubt that this water-source pill bottle hack is useful.

Some believe that sticking aerial roots in water will lead to root rot. To avoid this, Smartass Plant Moms said, "It's important to ensure that the water is changed regularly, ideally every few days, and that the roots are not constantly submerged in water. It's also a good idea to use a clean container and fresh water for each plant to avoid any potential contamination."

So while this hack can still be effective, it's best to actively check in on the aerial roots.

If one does decide that this hack is best for their plant, multiple benefits can come from it.

Reusing items is an effective way to reduce the amount of trash that ends up in landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that the United States "has a combined recycling rate of only 32% for materials including glass, plastic, cardboard and paper."

This means a significant proportion of our garbage, including our pill bottles, sometimes ends up in methane-producing landfills when we aren't careful. Thus, it's important to mindfully reuse items where you can. Hacks like this give you the ability to do just that.

At the same time, this hack is beneficial to your savings. You can just use what you already have lying around the house rather than purchasing new containers.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users jumped to the comment section to express their interest.

"Too funny!" wrote one commenter, referring to the creator's humorous caption. "Great idea though."

Another simply stated that they thought the hack was "brilliant."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.