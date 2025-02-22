Woman reveals incredible beauty hack using old pill bottles: 'Imagine'

"You don't have to hurt the planet to get beautiful curls!"

TikToker Faye (@the.self.care.queen) recently showed off a great way to reuse pill bottles that would otherwise be bound for the landfill.

The scoop

"You don't have to hurt the planet to get beautiful curls!" Faye writes in the video description. "Just reuse pill bottles."

Faye showed how she uses pill bottles of various sizes to curl her wig. She even used the caps to secure the hair, but she recommended against using them with natural hair, which is more prone to breakage. Instead, Faye said bobby pins are the best way to go about it.

Using pill bottles as hair rollers is one great option but not the only one. Matthew 25: Ministries has been collecting pill bottles for years to put them back to work. The group sorts and cleans the bottles, then redistributes them via medical shipments around the world. We've seen other clever hacks that put pill bottles to use around the house, including in the bathroom, with emergency kits, for travel, and in the freezer.

How it's helping

Plastic production is a significant source of pollution. The less of it we need in our day-to-day, the better for the health of the planet in the long haul. Plus, you're saving a few bucks by not having to buy something new.

Reusing items also prevents them from going to landfills. And plastic is prone to finding its way into marine ecosystems. Once there, it wreaks havoc on animal life. This includes the fish we harvest for food, as those plastics end up in human bodies.

Reuse is a much better path for items, as recycling has proved to be a poor system for plastics. Pill bottles in particular aren't great targets for recycling, as many recycling facilities aren't equipped for their small sizes. If you're looking for more clever ways to divert landfill waste, take a look at our guide on knowing your recycling options.

What everyone's saying

"Imagine if everyone who used curlers used old pill bottles instead," Faye said in the video description. Her creativity reveals yet another way this money-saving hack can reduce waste and keep home clutter to a minimum.

Other TikTokers gave Faye some love, resharing and liking the clip dozens of times.

