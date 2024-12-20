Photo of older vehicle model parked next to newer one sparks debate online: 'This feels unreal'

"Amazing how everything got bigger except the bed."

A user took to Reddit to show the absurdity of the size difference between modern trucks and those made previously, highlighting a major issue with what we put on our roads.

In the r/f***cars subreddit, the user posted a picture of what looks to be a pickup truck from the 1990s sitting next to one clearly made within the last three to five years. The caption reads, "Bigger is better. Right?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sure enough, the newer truck dwarfs the older, looking nearly double the height and adding at least a couple of feet in length to the vehicle.

The massive growth in truck size has a number of concerning features. Consumer Reports detailed a number of the issues, both in safety and environmental impact. According to the report, the bigger trucks technically fall into a heavy-duty classification, making them less restricted by fuel-efficiency laws. This means these bigger trucks are often pumping more planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

On top of that, the trucks' higher hoods and blunt noses give them a massive blind spot around pedestrians. Because most pickups don't have modern safety features like automatic braking systems that detect pedestrians, these trucks are less safe than older counterparts that also don't have such technology but provide greater visibility for the driver.

In fact, according to Consumer Reports, car drivers involved in collisions with pickups are 1.59 times more likely to die than those in collisions that don't involve pickup trucks. They're bigger, bulkier, less safe, and less environmentally friendly.

They've also been subject to massive community backlash. They've been called out for poorly fitting into parking spaces, blocking wheelchair-friendly spaces in parking lots, and for their decreased pedestrian safety rating.

Commenters on this post shared those sentiments.

"Amazing how everything got bigger except the bed," one pointed out.

"Imagine being able to load something into your vehicle without hefting it to chest height," another said.

"This feels unreal," said a third.

