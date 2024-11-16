Driver shares frustrating photo showcasing major issue with modern trucks: 'This is totally unnecessary'

One Redditor has shared a frustrating photo showcasing a major issue with large pickup trucks.

Posted under the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the photo shows the truck taking up an unfair amount of space in an outdoor parking lot, going over the lines to take room away from a regular-sized vehicle parked right behind.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just saw the owner of the black truck telling the driver of the white vehicle she was 'incredibly rude' for parking behind him," wrote the original poster.

In addition to taking up a lot of space and making life difficult for other drivers looking to park in lots, large vehicles can pose serious safety issues. The high hoods reduce visibility, meaning pedestrians and other vehicle users could be put in danger of a collision.

In fact, Consumer Reports noted that an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study of 18,000 pedestrian crashes found that vehicles with a hood height of 40 inches or more are 45% more likely to cause fatalities.

That's not even to mention the pollution that these larger vehicles produce. According to data collected by the World Economic Forum in 2022, pickup trucks produce about 7,738 pounds of planet-warming gas carbon dioxide yearly, compared to about 3,241 pounds per year released by small cars.

Sometimes, having a large pickup isn't even necessary for need, meaning they are a wasteful, expensive method of transportation that could be swapped for a cleaner, cheaper alternative.

Electric vehicles — including electric pickups — produce zero planet-warming pollution while out on the road, and they are much more affordable to refuel than gas- or diesel-guzzling alternatives. What's more, with tax credits available via the Inflation Reduction Act, you could reduce the cost of an EV purchase by around $7,500.

But it's always important to weigh up your vehicle requirements with how much you use it and what you need it for. Having a large vehicle could be an unnecessary drain on your finances, and switching to a smaller model will mean you won't take up valuable space in parking lots, either.

"This is totally unnecessary," wrote one Redditor about the selfish parking job, clearly disappointed at the extra space the truck has taken up.

"Incredibly irritating," commented another.

