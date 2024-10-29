  • Business Business

Driver sparks debate with photo of children standing in front of large truck: 'No one is safe'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

Pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in the U.S., and a chilling picture shared on Reddit suggests that the current size of the vehicles on the road is to blame. 

The picture showed two children standing in front of a truck alongside a graph that showed that pedestrian fatalities have nearly doubled since 2010, taken as a screenshot from an X exchange found here. Both children are smaller than the top of the truck's hood, demonstrating that the driver would not be able to see them. 

The accompanying graph shows a stark increase in pedestrian fatalities, with numbers rising from approximately 4,000 deaths per year in 2010 to around 8,000 deaths per year in 2022. 

Big trucks have been at the center of a safety debate for some time in the U.S. The height of the front of the truck causes a bigger blind spot, which makes it difficult for the drivers to see smaller people, especially children. This increases the risk of collision and is particularly problematic on large roads that go through residential areas. 

Additionally, these trucks cause more severe injuries if they collide with people because they are more likely to push people underneath the vehicle. Research has shown that pedestrians are 45% more likely to die in a collision with a big truck than a smaller car. 

In addition to safety concerns, large trucks release more harmful pollution than smaller cars. This has negative impacts on both the environment and human health. Car pollution has been shown to contribute to respiratory issues such as asthma. Downsizing vehicles or switching to an electric vehicle can help mitigate these risks and create a safer, cleaner future for everyone.

The majority of commenters agreed that these cars are too dangerous. 

"No one is safe from these stupid things," one person wrote

Another said, "The size of trucks in the US is honestly not just ridiculous it's unsafe."

