Woman using wheelchair shares infuriating experience with truck driver: 'My biggest pet peeve'

Large vehicles on the road often use more gas and release more pollution than their smaller counterparts. But that isn't the only way they can cause harm — one TikToker showed how these trucks can block paths for those with physical disabilities.

Molesrcool (@molesrcool) is a TikToker who shares information about public transit, electric vehicles, and urban design. In one clip, they show how large trucks can obstruct parking spaces and pathways. One person in the clip was stuck at the hospital, unable to get into their car because someone took up the handicapped space.

The video went on to show that trucks sometimes take up multiple spots, selfishly keeping others from being able to use them. Some trucks are so large that they stick out over sidewalks.

"These trucks are just too big," the creator says.

This obstruction means people pushing strollers can be stuck. People with disabilities, like visual impairment or mobility issues, also need access to these walkways to navigate the world safely.

Accessible design is helpful for everyone. A well-known study on something called the curb-cut effect showed how this simple design modification was a rousing success.

Stanford Social Innovation Review wrote on the phenomenon: "When the wall of exclusion came down, everybody benefited—not only people in wheelchairs. A study of pedestrian behavior at a Sarasota, Fla., shopping mall revealed that nine out of 10 'unencumbered pedestrians' go out of their way to use a curb cut."

In addition to often being in the way, these trucks often pollute more than average cars. The International Council on Clean Transportation found that large diesel pickup trucks can pollute around three times as much as non-diesel counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, this TikTok sparked discussion in the comments.

"My biggest pet peeve, mostly because it's an easy fix," wrote one person.

Someone else pointed out another frustration about the disrespectful driver: "That's not even a parking space either."

Another commenter added, "As a wheelchair user, I would have called a tow ASAP."

