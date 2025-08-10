Shopper stunned after discovering unexpected treasure with $5 price tag at thrift store: 'Awesome find'

"Now this is one that I'm legit jealous of."

Treasures often hide in plain sight: a missing earbud, your keys when you're running late, or, in one lucky shopper's case, a high-end watch tucked away on a thrift store shelf for mere pocket change.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor recently posted an impressive thrift store score on the popular subreddit "r/ThriftStoreHauls." According to the user, their wife stumbled upon a Hamilton Khaki Field watch, a timepiece that retails for around $600 new, at their local thrift shop for a mere $4.99.

"Wasn't even in the jewelry case," they wrote. "Just hanging on a rack with all the garbage watches."

It's moments like this that keep thrifters coming back. The thrill of discovery, the joy of an unbelievable deal; it's part treasure hunt, part sustainability effort, and all heart. You never know what you'll find until you look.

Thrift stores can be full of unexpected gems, whether you're replacing wardrobe staples, refreshing your home decor, or rediscovering a favorite book. Beyond being a budget-friendly way to shop (with some estimates suggesting shoppers can save up to $7,000 a year), thrifting is also an environmentally conscious choice.

Shopping secondhand reduces waste, keeps perfectly good items out of landfills, and supports a more sustainable approach to consumption.

By giving preowned goods a second life, thrifting helps curb demand for new manufacturing, a process that often involves significant water usage, energy consumption, and carbon emissions. It's a small choice that, collectively, makes a big difference.

Fellow thrifters were quick to celebrate the lucky find.

"Please tell me she bought it!" one excited commenter urged.

Another admitted: "Now this is one that I'm legit jealous of. Awesome find."

The post quickly gained traction, striking a chord with secondhand shoppers who know just how rare, and rewarding, a discovery like this can be.

