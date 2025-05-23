Gardener shares brilliant hack to reuse old sriracha bottle: 'Seriously, I have been waiting for this bottle to run out'

"It's great for small plants and I imagine fantastic for when you're starting seeds."

No watering can for your houseplants? No problem. There's probably a great alternative sitting in your fridge right now.

The scoop

Nothing brightens up a living space like a couple of green-leafed friends, but keeping them happy and watered indoors can be tricky.

As sustainable living content creator Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) showed on TikTok, you might already have what you need.

She took an empty sriracha mayo bottle, cleaned it out, and ripped off the label. Just like that, she had the perfect squirt bottle to easily water her houseplants.

"Seriously I have been waiting for this bottle to run out so I could try this out!" she explained in the post's caption. "It's great for small plants and I imagine fantastic for when you're starting seeds."

How it's helping

The same idea could work with any condiment bottle. Lots of people also clean out and reuse glass jars for storing ingredients or knickknacks.

These smart and simple ways to repurpose packaging can improve your home and save you money on buying more plastic junk.

Plus, the global production chain of plastic goods is notoriously unkind to the planet, polluting the air we breathe and the food we eat. Relying less on buying these products to meet your every need softens the impact of that system. It also reduces the amount of new plastic entering our lives and clogging landfills, which is a big win for keeping ecosystems healthy.

Caught the recycling bug? You can keep at it by making money on your old things with help from groups such as GotSneakers and Music Go Round.

What everyone's saying

Everyone loved Alyssa's video.

"Genius!!!" one commenter wrote.

"Obsessed," another added.

"My plants wondering why their water is more spicy this week," Alyssa joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



