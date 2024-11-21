Home cook shares 'genius' hack to get your money's worth from near-empty peanut butter jars: 'This is so smart'

Thanks to a genius hack shared by a sustainability lifestyle influencer, many people are waking up to a new way to use the remnants of their peanut butter jar: making a latte.

The scoop

Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) took to TikTok to share the delicious way to cut down on food waste while upping your caffeine intake.

"Don't just throw out that peanut butter jar," Alyssa says while showing the inside of a near-empty jar, "we're gonna make a latte instead."

"It's a good way to try something new, use up everything you've got," Alyssa added, explaining they also sometimes use their mostly empty peanut butter jars to make overnight oats.

Regarding the latte, they brew and add a shot of espresso into the jar, then add milk and "shake it real good." They then add a pump of vanilla syrup and strain it to get a smooth texture.

How it's working

Hacks like this help save consumers money while cutting back on food waste. Making coffees at home, especially fancy ones like vanilla peanut butter lattes, can save you hundreds of dollars a year. Making the most of your leftovers, in general, can also save you a load of cash.

Aside from saving people money, hacks like this also help save the environment, as food waste is a major environmental issue. According to REFED.org, the average American wastes $759 worth of food every year. Food is the most significant component of U.S. landfills, accounting for 22% of trash.

Once in landfills, rotting food produces loads of methane, a toxic gas 28 times more powerful per pound at warming Earth than carbon dioxide. So, keeping as much food as possible from ending up in landfills is pivotal to mitigating rising global temperatures.

While this hack only works if you have an espresso machine, other ways people make the most of their peanut butter is by using the remnants to make a variety of sauces. Once the treat has been made and the jar is done for good, the lids can also be given a second life, which keeps plastic out of landfills.

What people are saying

Commenters were delighted by the hack and ready to try it immediately.

"GENIUS!!!" wrote one. "I've been wanting an espresso machine but I'm worried I would get tired of it and stop using it, but this gives me a way to use it for something good."

"This is so smart!" agreed another.

"Shut the front door I'm trying this right now," said a third.

