Shopper thrilled after discovering true value of items in thrift store 'mystery bag': 'You did very well'

In a bargain-hunting moment on the r/coins subreddit, a shopper spent $50 on a pawn-shop "foreign coin" mystery bag. They walked away with a surprisingly valuable haul.

"Some pawn shop in my area had $50 mystery coin bags, U.S. and foreign. I bought 1 $50 foreign bag, and this is what I got," the original poster wrote.

Commenters quickly began identifying pieces, including multiple cien pesos and mid-century cinco coins. Many of them are now worth significantly more than their face value.

Beyond the thrill of discovering the hidden value, this post highlights why thrifting and pawnshop hunting matter for shoppers and the planet. Small, low-cost bets at pawn shops, estate sales, and thrift stores can pay off in big ways, sometimes turning $50 into a profit or the start of a collection.

Secondhand shopping reduces demand for new production, keeps usable goods circulating, and helps prevent items from being thrown away. Thrifting is a wallet-friendly way to buy essentials and rare finds and to keep items out of landfills.

Shoppers who take the time to peek through mystery lots or donated boxes can find overlooked treasures tucked into pockets, drawers, or coin bags. With patience, a little knowledge, and a willingness to take slight risks, you can turn $50 into much more and even give yourself a story to brag about, too.

Reactions in the comments ranged from appraisals to congratulations.

One commenter estimated values for specific pieces, saying, "The 4 cien pesos are around $25 ish each," which would put a sizable chunk of the bag's worth well above the original $50 cost.

Another commented, "You at least doubled your money and have a collection now!"

With a third chiming in on the value: "You've got $100.00 in the second picture. I'd say you did very well!"

One comment even noted that the lot includes coins from places with older country names like Ceylon, which is modern-day Sri Lanka.

