Shopper stunned after finding premium item with unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'Definitely scored'

A Reddit user shared a picture of an impressive deal they managed to get on a high-end juicer.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture, posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls, came from a small church thrift with a truly divine price of just $4.

In the caption, they explained, "Looks like it's a breville fountain elite juicer 800JEXL. In good shape, just a bit sticky but nothing warm soapy water couldn't handle!"

That juicer typically goes for around $300 new, so that really was quite an impressive catch. With so many bargains to be had, it's little wonder that thrifting is really taking off in the U.S. and beyond.

According to research by Capital One, 93% of Americans shop online for second-hand items, and thrifters save on average over $2,000 annually. Globally, the annual thrifting and second-hand market is projected to reach $367 billion by the end of the decade.

The benefits of shopping secondhand go beyond the monetary. Thrift shopping is a more environmentally friendly option than always buying new. For one, it keeps discarded goods from clogging up landfills by giving them a new lease of life. It also helps reduce the devastating human and environmental impact of fast fashion.

All those discarded clothes and goods have to go somewhere, and in a true case of out of sight, out of mind, for some companies, that somewhere is the Atacama Desert in Chile. There are nearly 60,000 tons of textile waste lining the desert, per Eco Watch.

The comments were a mix of compliments and some sage advice about properly caring for their new gadget.

"Bout one of these brand new a while back. You definitely scored for $4!" said one comment.

"The pulp is great for the compost too," another commenter suggested.

Another offered a helpful cleaning tip: "Congrats! I will share a tip that I learned the hard way- clean it before you drink the juice. Once it's dried in there at all it's fruit cement. Have a sink full of water to dunk the parts in and a stiff brush to help."

