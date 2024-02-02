Shopper stunned after digging in forgotten pocket of handbag purchased at thrift shop: ‘Never imagined I’d ever find this’

One bargain shopper is counting their blessings after finding legitimate treasure in their flea market purchase.

“Never imagined I’d ever find this, found inside a small cosmetics bag I got at a flea market. Bangle stamped 18kt and earrings stamped 14kt with Tanzanite stones,” the Redditor wrote above the photos posted on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The photos capture a reportedly Italian 18-karat gold bangle and a pair of 14-karat gold earrings with Tanzanite stones — a true pirate’s booty.

While finds like these are few and far between, that’s a huge part of the allure. You never know what you’ll find while thrifting, and there’s always that small yet tangible chance of striking gold.

If that isn’t motivating enough, thrifting can save shoppers approximately $1,760 per year, according to a report from CouponFollow. That’s money you could use exploring the world, putting a down payment on a car, investing, or starting your own garden.

Affordability is certainly a huge factor in the appeal of secondhand shopping, with savings of up to 25% per item, according to Depop. Zipdo estimated even more generously that thrift store prices are, on average, 64% off the original retail price. At any rate, your bank account will be grateful, and so will the environment.

The textile and apparel industry is one of the biggest polluters in the world, responsible for up to 10% of the world’s carbon pollution per the United Nations, cited by Bloomberg (while estimates vary).

In 2020, McKinsey reported the industry accounted for 2.3 billion tons of toxic gases in 2018 — roughly 4% of the world’s total output.

In addition, more than 10 million tons of clothing are tossed into landfills in the United States every year (the EPA reported 11.3 million tons of textiles landfilled in 2018), so secondhand shopping is an excellent way to reduce that waste.

Thrifting has become more popular in recent years. The second-hand apparel industry is projected to be worth $70 billion by 2027, as reported by Forbes based on the most recent Resale Report by thredUP.

All of this being said, thrifting isn’t for everybody. If it’s not your thing, consider looking for and being more conscious of eco-friendly brands.

Good On You just published its 2024 list of the top 59 planet-loving clothing brands in the U.S. The Good Trade listed its top 10 eco-friendly furniture companies.

There’s also zero-waste makeup the climate would love you for. Sustainable Jungle just published its top non-toxic skincare brands. You can start replacing one item at a time as needed so it doesn’t feel so overwhelming.

